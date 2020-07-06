Camp, Lucille Ann “LuAnn” 

ONTARIO/WILLIAMSON: Passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 68. LuAnn was born in Rochester, New York on May 9, 1952. She was born to the late James N. Engleson and Alverna B. Engleson Stoller and Hyman Stoller. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Don Camp; children Rachel (David) Smith, Aaron (Julie) Camp and Megan (André) Guay; grandchildren Victoria (Brock) Hepler, Kayla Fiano, Rachel (Cody) Smith, Zachary Smith, Ashton Guay, Kaleb Guay, Izek Guay; great grandchildren Cooper Hepler and Erin Fiano; siblings Jerry, Tom, Dan, Wayne, Randy and Bob, Carol, Elinor (Tiny) and Tom; brother-in-law Norman (Patty) Camp; predeceased by her siblings Dan and Linda; several cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. LuAnn was raised in Ontario, NY and went to Wayne Central School until her family moved to Pleasanton, CA where she graduated in 1970. She was employed by Xerox in Webster, NY for 35 years until she retired in 2008. She loved to travel with her family and spent as much time with them as she could. She enjoyed antiques, primitives, shopping and decorating her beautiful home with her very special friends. She was a genuine true friend to all. She loved with her whole heart. She had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up the room. She always saw the good in everybody. Instead of grieving her, we need to all remember her, and keep her memories alive. A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11AM at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. All visitors are asked to bring, and wear, their masks. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450