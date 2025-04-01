Campbell, Bruce C. 

CLYDE: Entered into rest on March 27, 2025 at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mildred, twin brother, Tom;. Survived by his loving children, Patricia Brendlinger and William Campbell; grandson, Steven Brendlinger II; brother, David Campbell; and many friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House

Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com