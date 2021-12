ONTARIO: Passed away on, December 5, 2021 at the age of 93.

Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Ralph Campbell; parents Elverton and Lulu Bathrick; brother, Robert Bathrick; sister, Wilda Marmor and son in law, Martin Keymel.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl C. Keymel, Caryn C. (Mark) Devlin and Julie (Bill) Bachman; grandchildren, David, Carrie, Ryan, Carly and Michael; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kayleigh and Arden; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 OR Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in Eileen’s memory.