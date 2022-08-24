Campbell, Emery E. 

MACEDON: Emery E. Campbell, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital, with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call at the First Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main Street, Sodus, Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the Ridge Chapel Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

Emery was born July 23, 1928, in Tupper Lake, NY the son of the late Charles and Nellie (Drew) Campbell. He was an Engineer at the Genesee Brewing Company, Rochester, NY. He was a member of the Masons.

He is survived by his sons; Roger (Barb Deroo), David and Michael Campbell; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Emery is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred M. (Trumble) Campbell; daughters: Marie Backus and Susan Graham and a son Paul Campbell.