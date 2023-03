MARION: Entered into rest on March 12, 2023 at the age of 79. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David; son, Matt (Meg) McKessy; 2 grandchildren, mother, Catherine; brother, David; many friends and family.

Melanie retired from Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack after 40 years.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com