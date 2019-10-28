Campbell, Russell C.

WALWORTH: Russell Carroll Campbell, age 59, died on Thursday September 19, 2019 following a valiant battle with colon cancer. Russ was born June 30, 1960 to Morris and Elizabeth (Carroll) Campbell in Trenton NJ. He grew up in Yardley PA and graduated from Pennsbury High School. He attended The College of New Jersey and graduated in 1990 majoring in mechanical engineering. Russ was married on Sept 16, 1995 to Kim Anderson. They resided in Walworth and raised 3 children – Mackenzie, Cole and Jared. Russ was a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Prior to forming his own company (Campbell Engineering & Associates) he was employed for 12 years as a field test engineer by Eugene Freda engineering co. and he worked as a senior HVAC engineer for Mobile Oil Corp in Macedon. In the 1980s Russ was a professional bowler on the PBA tour circuit. He enjoyed golf, the Steelers and collecting antiques. He was an assistant Boy Scout leader with Gananda troop 167. A longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he was an usher. He was preceded in death by both his mother and father. Surviving are his wife, Kim, daughter Mackenzie, sons Cole and Jared and his brother Wayne Campbell (Deanna) of Indiana. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 11 am followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The College of New Jersey, School of Engineering.