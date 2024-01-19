Canne, Gerald Arthur “Gerry”

WILLIAMSON/CANISTEO: Gerald Arthur “Gerry” Canne of 11 Fifth St., passed away Jan 15, 2024 at St James Hospital after being a patient there for 2 days. He was 103.

Gerry was born on Oct 28, 1920 in Lyons, NY to Louis and Emma (Simones) Canne. He was a graduate of Lyons Central School and a communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Ontario, NY.

He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 823 out of Rochester and had worked as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator his entire life until his retirement which he enjoyed for 45 years. He operated the only crane used to build the Irondequoit Bay Bridge, and was very proud of the fact that he saved commuters several minutes a day by using that bridge.

Gerry was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing on Lake Ontario. One of the great joys of his life was showing his great grandson, Jacob Datthyn, how to hunt. They spent many hours together in the woods enjoying nature and occasionally snagging a deer. Gerry also enjoyed raising German Short Hair Pointers for many hunters far and wide.

He married the former Helen Simones and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until her passing in 2005.

He spent most of his adult life in Williamson, NY living on Main Street enjoying his close proximity to the Williamson Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a 50 year plus member of the fire department where he made many friends both young and old. Gerry was a very dedicated fireman who responded to fire calls until he was 95, before moving to Canisteo to be closer to his son and family.

Gerald was a member of the Canisteo American Legion Post 846, where he quickly became a member of the Monday Euchre Players, made many friends and played cards right up to the age of 102.

Gerry is survived by his son, Richard (Karen) Canne of Canisteo, grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Datthyn of Sodus, NY, Tyler (Ashley) Canne and Zachary Canne (Mikayla Gardner) both of Canisteo, Katherine Hilliker (Maggie) of Toronto and a great grandson, Jacob (Allie) Datthyn of Ontario, NY. He is also survived by one brother, Donald (Pat) Canne of Deruyter Lake, NY, a son- in- law Dr. Arthur Hilliker of Guelph, Ontario Canada and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Helen, Gerry was predeceased by his daughter, Dr Judith Hilliker in Oct. 2013, as well as 3 brothers and wives, Vince and Mary, Ralph and Elsie and Robert Canne.

A special recognition would like to be given to his wonderful caregiver, Betty Mitchell and a very good friend Joyce Bacon.

The family would also like to thank Care First for their wonderful care of Gerry over this past year as they made it possible for Gerry to remain in his home.

A private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Newark, N.Y.

Memorial contributions in Gerry’s name may be made to either Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd. Painted Post, N.Y. 14870 or to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Rd. Hornell, NY, 14843.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

