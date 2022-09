WEST SENECA, NY: Peter James Cantwell was originally from Macedon, born on October 26, 1971, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

“Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you will never be disappointed.” (Thoughts Wonder)

“Whenever I think of the past, it brings back so many memories.” (Fritz Cherry). Join us in honoring Peter on Saturday, October 15th at the Macedon Center Fire Hall from 1pm-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Colorectal Cancer Alliance (research), Roswell Park Cancer Center, or the American Cancer Society in memory of Peter Cantwell.