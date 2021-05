NEWARK: Died unexpectedly Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Newark-Wayne Hospital. She was a resident of Clyde, NY, Jupiter, FL, and Newark, NY.

Predeceased by her husband John Antonio Capalla (October 1994) as well as many other relatives. She is survived by granddaughters: Ranette (Matt) Schaertl of Shortsville, NY; Rhonda Ptak of Gananda, NY; and grandson: Randy (Angie) Bellinger of Macedon; six great-grandchildren: Andrew Schaertl, Emily Schaertl, Sarah Jo Schaertl, Madeline Schaertl and Brandon and Elizabeth Ptak.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com