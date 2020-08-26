Capizzi, Esther

NEWARK/LYONS: Esther Capizzi, 72, died Thursday (August 20, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends are invited to a graveside funeral service on Friday (Aug. 28) at 1;30 PM at the Fairville Cemetery on Maple Ridge Road, Fairville. Ms. Capizzi was born on December 13, 1947 the daughter of Salvatore and Lena Oreo Capizzi in Rochester. For 27 years, she raised her family with her love Patrick David. She loved her family, doing family things, going to bingo and to jamborees. Esther is survived by four children Debra (Alfredo) Colon of Florida, Robert (Christine) Blair of Rome, NY, Danielle (John) Peters of Sodus, and Caitlin (Jared) Putman of North Rose; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a brother Samuel Capizzi of Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents; her life partner Patrick David and a brother Alexander Capizzi. The family would like to thank the staff for their wonderful care at the Wayne County Nursing Home while she spent her last few months with them. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com