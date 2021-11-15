Caplinger, Michael Eugene

SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA/NEWARK: Michael Eugene Caplinger, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Summerfield, Florida. Mike was born in Newark, NY, son of the late Delbert Roy, Sr., and Ruth Caplinger, on September 20, 1958. He retired from Wayside Garden Center, Macedon, NY.

He was predeceased by his twin brother, Wayne Edward, and father Delbert, Sr.

His three children survive, Jason Caplinger, Sara Caplinger, Katlin Caplinger Jaeson Bridgeman, former wife Connie, and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother, Ruth Caplinger, brothers Delbert Roy, Jr. and Larry Caplinger, twin sisters Margaret Ellis and Mary McDonald, and several nieces and nephews.

Mike enjoyed landscaping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Newark, NY, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2 pm.