Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 16th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Caplinger, Michael Eugene

by WayneTimes.com
November 15, 2021

SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA/NEWARK: Michael Eugene Caplinger, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Summerfield, Florida. Mike was born in Newark, NY, son of the late Delbert Roy, Sr., and Ruth Caplinger, on September 20, 1958.  He retired from Wayside Garden Center, Macedon, NY. 

He was predeceased by his twin brother, Wayne Edward, and father Delbert, Sr.

His three children survive,  Jason Caplinger, Sara Caplinger, Katlin Caplinger Jaeson Bridgeman, former wife Connie, and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother, Ruth Caplinger, brothers Delbert Roy, Jr. and Larry Caplinger, twin sisters Margaret Ellis and Mary McDonald, and several nieces and nephews.

Mike enjoyed landscaping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Newark, NY, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2 pm.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Burnham, Thomas

Virginia/Newark: Thomas “Tom” Burnham,  age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Richmond Virginia. In accordance with Tom’s wishes all services will remain private.   Tom was born the son of the late Robert and Geraldine A. Burnham on November 14, 1951. He was raised in Fairville and graduated from Newark High School […]

Read More
Caplinger, Michael Eugene

SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA/NEWARK: Michael Eugene Caplinger, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Summerfield, Florida. Mike was born in Newark, NY, son of the late Delbert Roy, Sr., and Ruth Caplinger, on September 20, 1958.  He retired from Wayside Garden Center, Macedon, NY.  He was predeceased by his twin brother, Wayne Edward, and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square