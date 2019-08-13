Obituaries
Cappiello, Pamela C.
MACEDON: Pamela suddenly passed away on August 10, 2019 at age 37. She is survived by her loving parents, Jerry and Angela Cappiello; adored son, Tim Walls and his father, Bill Walls; sister, Wendy (Lisa) Zarnello; grandmother, Lillian Cappiello; significant other, Nathan Gilmore; many aunts, uncles and cousins; special four-legged friends, Gia and Troy. Pamela enjoyed horseback riding, watching movies, gathering with family and friends and going to the beach. She attended Pal-Mac High School and graduated in 2000. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Pamela’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Please share a memory, light a digital candle or upload a photo by visiting Pamela’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
