Caramanna (Lang), Marilyn J.

June 11, 1938 – March 15, 2026

Sodus/Williamson; Marilyn J. (Lang) Caramanna, 87 of Williamson, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at the home of her son, Douglas.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, March 27 from 2 – 4 and 6-8 PM., at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street. A funeral mass will be Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 105 W. Main Street, Sodus. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Born on June 11, 1938, in Rochester, Marilyn was the daughter of the late David and Helen (Battaglia) Lang. She enjoyed gardening, caring for animals, and cooking for those she loved. She especially cherished the many conversations she shared with family and friends throughout her life.

Marilyn spent her professional career as a health aide and retired from Hill Haven in Webster.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Kimberly), Christopher, and David Caramanna; her daughter‑in‑law, Nancy Caramanna; and her sisters‑in‑law, Mary Lang and Sue Gianforte. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Karri,Kayla, Karleigh, David, Michael, Nicholas, Adam and Lisa; eleven great‑grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Teresa Slater; and her brothers, Leonard and Richard Lang.