What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Caramanna (Lang), Marilyn J.

March 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

June 11, 1938 – March 15, 2026

Sodus/Williamson; Marilyn J. (Lang) Caramanna, 87 of Williamson, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at the home of her son, Douglas.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, March 27 from 2 – 4 and 6-8 PM., at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street. A  funeral mass will be Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 105 W. Main Street, Sodus. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Born on June 11, 1938, in Rochester, Marilyn was the daughter of the late David and Helen (Battaglia) Lang. She enjoyed gardening, caring for animals, and cooking for those she loved. She especially cherished the many conversations she shared with family and friends throughout her life.

Marilyn spent her professional career as a health aide and retired from Hill Haven in Webster.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Kimberly), Christopher, and David Caramanna; her daughter‑in‑law, Nancy Caramanna; and her sisters‑in‑law, Mary Lang and Sue Gianforte. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Karri,Kayla, Karleigh, David, Michael, Nicholas, Adam and Lisa; eleven great‑grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Anthony; her daughter, Teresa Slater; and her brothers, Leonard and Richard Lang.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.