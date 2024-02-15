Cardone, Virginia M. "Servidio"

WALWORTH: Passed away suddenly on January 28, 2024 at the age of 71. Virginia was born in Stamford, Connecticut on August 30, 1952 to the late Mary "Guarnieri" and Salvatore Servidio. She moved to Rochester, NY at a young age and attended Benjamin Franklin High School, later meeting her husband Allen and beginning her career as a homemaker. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and many of her pets, namely her dog, Teddy. Virginia is survived by her daughter Jennifer Roth; son-in-law Josef Roth; brothers Patrick (Marie) Servidio and Louis Servidio; granddaughter Haley Roth; brother and sisters-in-law John (Lena) Cardone, Marylynn (Larry) Zarr, Lori Cardone and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was a kind, loving, and family-oriented woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, and a doting grandmother. She was always proud of her family. Virginia loved baking and always had fresh baked treats to share. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her warm and infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Although we are heartbroken by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her loved ones who passed before her. She will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

All services are private. Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Webster Union Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Virginia may be made in her name to GRASP. Please visit her tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.