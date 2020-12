WEBSTER: Monday, November 30, 2020, age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Tom. She leaves her children, Barbara (Michael) Luce, Robert (Carol), Jean (James Fox); grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Luce, Alayne Luce, Brian (Katie), and Daniel Cario; great-grandchildren, Christopher, and Quinn. Services are at a time to be announced. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home