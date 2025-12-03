What are you looking for?

Carkner, Judith A.

December 3, 2025
FAIRPORT/PALMYRA: Age 71, of Fairport, NY, passed away early Thanksgiving morning on November 27, 2025. Please join the family for Judy’s memorial mass at 10am on Saturday, December 20 at the Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave, Fairport, NY 14450. A celebration of Judy’s life will follow at Flaherty’s Restaurant in Macedon. All are welcome. 

Judy is predeceased by her parents Emil and Rita VanDevelde and sister Joan Wallace. She is survived by her twin sister Jean (Dave) Smith; brothers Thomas and  Phillip VanDevelde and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy is a 1972 graduate of Pal Mac Schools and worked for many years in the corporate offices of Wegmans. She loved her family, friends, furry friends and dressing up for every holiday. She attended many classic rock gigs and concerts with friends and family. Judy was kind to all, greeted everyone with a welcoming smile and shared her love of music with all her many friends. Judy will always be loved and missed!

