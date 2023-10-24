Carlson, Russell B. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 18, 2023 at the age of 71. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph & Annabelle Carlson;. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy; sons, Kevin Carlson, Jared (Elana) Carlson; grandchildren, Cameron, Hadley, and Lianna; several sister’s-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Russell enjoyed being a crew chief for his son’s racing, loved sporting events, especially hockey, hunting, watching racing and was a hard worker.

A celebration of life will be held 1PM Saturday, November 4th at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Marion American Legion Post 1430. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com