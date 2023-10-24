Carlson, Russell B. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 18, 2023 at the age of 71. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph & Annabelle Carlson;. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy; sons, Kevin Carlson, Jared (Elana) Carlson; grandchildren, Cameron, Hadley, and Lianna; several sister’s-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Russell enjoyed being a crew chief for his son’s racing, loved sporting events, especially hockey, hunting, watching racing and was a hard worker.
A celebration of life will be held 1PM Saturday, November 4th at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Marion American Legion Post 1430. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday evening, October 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Private graveside services will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced in the future (spring). Please consider donations in Loretta’s memory to Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. Loretta had a love […]
SAVANNAH: Kenneth Lee Lauderdale Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Road in Rose, NY. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to […]