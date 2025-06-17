Carlson, Sandra

NEWARK: Entered into rest on June 7, 2025 at the age of 71. She is predeceased by her husband, Russell; sister, Linda Douglass; and brother, Ronald Morse;. Survived by her loving sons, Kevin Carlson and Jared (Elana) Carlson; grandchildren, Cameron, Hadley, and Lianna; sisters, Cheryl Morse, Patricia (Rick) Betine, Dawn (David) Comden, Donna (Scott) Francis; brother-in-law, Marty Douglass; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sandra enjoyed and was also well known for selling Avon where she was a top sales representative, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 29th from 2pm - 6pm, at 2945 Cambier Rd., Newark, NY 14513 where she lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Breast Cancer Coalition, 1048 University Ave., Rochester, NY 14607. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com