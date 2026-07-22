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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Carpenter, Bonnie L.

July 22, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION: Entered into rest on July 16, 2026 at the age of 79. She is predeceased by her mother, Viva Fauteux. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Floyd; daughters, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Edwards, and Jaime Carpenter; grandchildren, Brandon and Nickolas Edwards; sister, Nancy; brother, Gordon; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday July 23, 2026 11AM - 1PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held at 1PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences may be expressed at

stevensfhmarion.com 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.