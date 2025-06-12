Carr, Craig Henry

August 23, 1951 – June 8, 2025

SAVANNAH: Craig Henry Carr, 73, of Clyde, NY, passed away peacefully on June 8th after bravely fighting through a prolonged illness with strength and resilience. Craig was born on August 23, 1951, in Clyde, NY to the late Galvin and Mildred (Colegrove) Carr.

Craig proudly served three years in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and received an honorary discharge for his service. A lifelong farmer at heart, Craig spent many years as a dairy producer. He was a dedicated member of Dairy Farmers of America, earning numerous Super Milk awards for excellence in dairy production. He was also a proud member of the American Angus Association.

He deeply enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, camping, bird and wildlife watching and spending time with family.

Craig is survived by his significant other of twenty years, Mia S. VanSteen; his two sons, Shawn (Holly) Carr and Aaron (Nicole) Carr; two stepdaughters, Megan VanSteen (Billy West) and Jennifer Plucinik, four grandchildren; Tara, Hailey, Lucas and Sammi; three step-grandchildren; Autumn, Dylan, and Cameron. He is also survived by his brothers Lester (Carol) Carr and Raymond (Cathy) Carr.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers; Harry (Janet) Galvin, Jr. (Laura), George, Edward (Judy), Thomas and William (Sue) Carr and by his sister; Ruth Guererri.

Craig will be remembered for his devotion to family, passion for farming and love of the outdoors.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours Monday, June 16, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah. Burial will follow at the Crusoe Cemetery with full Military Honors