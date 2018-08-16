Carr, Edward C.

CLYDE: Age 77 of Reese Street, died on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Ed was born in Clyde, January 10, 1941, son of Galvin and Mildred Colegrove Carr. He was an iron worker for Local 60 in Syracuse, 1959-1983. He served on the Clyde Village Board, the Clyde-Savannah School Board, and was a former Mason of the Clyde Lodge. Survived by his wife of 52 years Judy Harper Carr; daughter Amy (Ed TenEyck) Carr; son Eric (Tina) Carr of Clyde; 3 grandchildren Erica, Chance, Danielle; 6 brothers Harry, Thomas, Lester, Raymond, William, and Craig Carr, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Galvin and George; sister Ruthie. Ed was the epitome of what a husband/father/grandfather should be in every way and will be dearly missed.

Friends may call Friday, August 17, 4-7 at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Graveside service Saturday, August 18, 2018, 11 am, Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde. visit www.pusaterifuneral.com