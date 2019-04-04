Carr, Harry S.

CLYDE: Age 85, died Wednesday April 3, 2019. Harry was born in Clyde, November 20, 1933, son of Galvin and Mildred Colegrove Carr. He joined the Wayne County Sheriff’s department in 1963, first as a deputy, then as an investigator. Harry was one of the original criminal investigators assigned to welfare fraud and child abuse cases in the 1970’s. He was also a member of the department’s first scuba diving team. Harry also belonged to Iron Worker Local 60, out of Syracuse. He loved spending time with his family. No one ever had a greater love of family than he. For many years, Harry enjoyed toiling in his garden, working the fields, and puttering around the farm where he and his wife, Janet, raised their family and lived for 54 years. Survived by the love of his life, Janet Wilsey Carr, with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marraige; daughter, Darcey (Anthony) Patanzo of Lyons; sons, Don (Kim) Carr, of Clyde, and Ron (Deborah) Carr of Geneva. Grandchildren, Rachel (Tom) Connor; Timothy (Kristine) D’Amato; Thomas (Mariah) D’Amato; Collin Carr, and great-granddaughter, Braehlynn D’Amato. Brothers, Thomas (Nadine); Lester (Carol); Raymond (Cathy); Bill (Sue), and Craig Carr. Predeceased by his parents, sister, Ruth, brothers, Galvin, Jr., George, and Edward. Friends may call Monday April 8, 4- 7 pm at the Pusateri – Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St. , Clyde . A memorial service Tuesday , April 9, at 11 am at the Savannah Congregational Church , Savannah . Memorials to Lyons Town Ambulance, 43 Phelps St. , Lyons. Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde Ny. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com