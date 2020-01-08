Carr, Judith M. 

NEWARK: Judith M. Carr, 79, died on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. All services will be private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne ARC Wayne County Chapter, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, Newark, NY 14513 or Golisano Children Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd,, Rochester, New York 14642 or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 1200 Scottsville Rd,, Rochester, NY 14624. Judy was born on December 3, 1940 in Newark, the daughter of the late William and Edith Burden LaFlam. She was a life long resident of Newark and attended Newark Schools. For over 30 years, Judy did lettering for Tony Colacino’s Newark Sign Service. She finished her working years at Sarah Coventry working in quality control. Following her employment, Judy dedicated her life providing the care for her son, Randy up until she could no longer due to her physical health. She is survived by five children, Stephen of Port Gibson, Dawn Leone of Newark, Randall of Sodus, Christopher (Jackie) of Newark, Mark (Tracy) of Newark; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brother Richard LaFlam. Judy’s family would like to thank all the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for providing all of the great care she received during her stay with them. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com