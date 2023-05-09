Carr, Shirley E. (Cornelius)

ONTARIO: Born 10/18/1924 in Livonia, New York. Shirley passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Link Cornelius and Paul Carr; parents, Truman and Ruth Hart; sisters, Alice, Mabel and Virginia; brothers, Bill and Marshall; daughter-in-law, Ellen Carr, great granddaughter, Sinatra Cornelius and dear friend, Betty Schimerhorn.

Shirley is survived by sons, Gary (Ann Marie Barber) Cornelius, Randy (Deborah) Cornelius; step-children, Sue (Mike) Todd, Paula (Ed) Priest, Paul (Bonnie) Carr, Bob Carr, Kim (John) Fioco; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great- grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren with one on the way, many nieces and nephews, and her very special friends, Peggy Allen, Millie Chase and Jackie Douglass.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours from 4-8 PM on Wednesday (May 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels (MACEDON Chapel), 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502.

A memorial service celebrating Shirley’s life will be offered Thursday (May 11), 11 AM at Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Shirley will privately be laid to rest in Town of Ontario Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or NEGU (Jessie Rees Foundation), negu.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Shirley’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.