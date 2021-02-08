Carr, Thomas Paul

CLYDE: Thomas Paul Carr, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. There will be no funeral services at this time, but there will be a celebration of his life in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to Covid relief. Tom was born on May 14, 1943 in Lyons, NY to Galvin (Dutch) and Mildred (Millie) Carr. He grew up and lived in Clyde his whole life. He graduated from Clyde Central School in 1961 and then enlisted in the Air Force, in which he served for 4 years. His service included travels to places such as Turkey, England and Alaska. After an honorable discharge, he worked in construction as an Ironworker for a few years and then became a sales representative in the automotive industry, where he was very successful until retirement. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He belonged to several hunting clubs, where he built many friendships. He was a member of the Clyde Masonic Lodge for many years. Tom enjoyed traveling and also loved the art of fly tying. He enjoyed get-togethers with family and friends. Tom is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Billy) Weston; his son, Timothy (Tracy) Carr; his longtime life partner, Nadine VanCamp; his grandchildren, Hannah and Brody Weston, and Kayla, Chance and Riley Carr; his brothers Lester (Carol), Raymond (Cathy) and Craig Carr; sisters-in-law Janet, Judy and Sue Carr; and many, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Tom was predeceased by his parents; sister, Ruth; brothers Harry, Galvin (Dutch), George, Edward and William; and sister-in-law, Laura. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com