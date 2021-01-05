Carr, William (Bill)

CLYDE: Beloved husband, father, and grandfather William (Bill) Carr passed away with his loving family by his side on January 2, 2021. Calling hours will be at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde on Thursday, January 7 from 4-7 pm. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for the immediate family only will be held on Friday, January 8 at 11 am. Burial will immediately follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Clyde. Bill was born on July 14, 1950 in Lyons, NY to Galvin and Mildred Colegrove Carr. Bill grew up and lived in Clyde his whole life. Bill worked for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years from May 17, 1986 through June 25, 2010. Bill loved being a Deputy Sheriff and especially loved the 9 years that he was with his K-9 partner Quigley. Bill and Quigley responded to many events in their working careers but none more important than the time spent in New York City during the events of September 11, 2001. Bill and Quigley were able to bring closure to many families of the victims of that tragic day. Bill and Quigley were awarded the NYS Liberty award and the Humane Society of Wayne County Award of Honor for their work during their response to NYC. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office Bill became the Officer In Charge of the Clyde Police Department from June 28, 2010 through June 26, 2013. Bill loved law enforcement and helping people in any way that he could especially in his hometown. Bill then retired full time and enjoyed his hobbies of turkey hunting and fishing but he got the most enjoyment out of spending time with his family and his fur babies. Bill is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Susan, his son Jeffrey (Kollyn) Carr, his daughter Stephanie (Derrick) Carnevale, and his stepson Ryan (Tiffany) Wood. His grandchildren, Kendall and Kaiden Carr, Kobey, Dru, Jenna, and Kooper Carnevale, Monica, Carter, and Ryan Jr. Wood. His brothers, Thomas (Nadine), Lester (Carol), Raymond (Cathy), and Craig Carr. Sister-in-laws Janet and Judy Carr, Father and Mother in-law Gary and Linda VanStean, Brother-in law, Robert (Sally) VanStean, and many, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Ruth, brothers Harry, Galvin, George, Edward, and sister-in-law Laura. Donations may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society in loving memory of Bill and K-9 Quigley. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com