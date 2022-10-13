Powered by Dark Sky
October 13th 2022, Thursday
Carroll, Brian E.

by WayneTimes.com
October 13, 2022

 PALMYRA/CANANDAIGUA: Brian passed away on October 5, 2022 at age 62. Following high school at Palmyra-Macedon Central, Brian enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving a tour on the USS Forrestal. Upon completion of his service he returned to the area where he developed expertise as a machinist which he shared with many local companies. Throughout his life he charmed everyone he came to know with his quick smile, friendly nature, and embellished tales of his world. An Irish rover to the end.

Predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Margaret Carroll and sister, Patricia Carroll, Brian is survived by his son, Jason Carroll; grandsons, Noah and Alex Carroll; brothers, Michael (Carol Podgorski), Thomas, Kevin (Judi), and Timothy Carroll; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.  

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at the James R. Hickey American Legion Post, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra N.Y. on Sunday (October 23) from 1-4 PM.

Contributions in memory of Brian may be directed to the Kidney Foundation of Rochester, www.kidney.org or 1344 University Ave. #270, Rochester, NY 14607.

Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Brian’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

