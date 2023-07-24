Powered by Dark Sky
July 24, 2023
Carroll, Jean M.

July 24, 2023

 LYONS: Jean M. Carroll, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Auburn Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held  at 10 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at  the Lyons United Methodist Church., 93 Williams St. in Lyons.  Burial will be in  South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name, may be made to the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 Williams St., Lyons, NY 14489.

Jean was born in Lyons on May 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Knapp Carroll. She was a Pathologist that worked at the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. and also at the Syracuse Research Company developing the usage of Vitamin B12. In Retirement, she worked at ARC homes as an attendant. She was a faithful member of the Lyons  United Methodist Church.

Ms. Carroll is survived by a brother William Francis Carroll; neices Ellen Raff, Maureen (David) Longo, Patricia Ralphs and Dianne (William) Austin. She is predeceased by her sister Dorothy Carl and nieces Mary Carl and Carroll Lance.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

