Carson, Dolores L. 

SODUS: Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th at age 89. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Les) Scheidt of Bozeman, Montana; son William (Shirley) Carson of Ontario; grandson James Carson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dolores was retired from many years of service in the Guidance Department at Sodus Central School. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8th from 11am-1pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street in Sodus, where her funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 West Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com