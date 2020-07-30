Obituaries
Carson, Dolores L.
SODUS: Passed away on Wednesday, July 29th at age 89. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Les) Scheidt of Bozeman, Montana; son William (Shirley) Carson of Ontario; grandson James Carson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dolores was retired from many years of service in the Guidance Department at Sodus Central School. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8th from 11am-1pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street in Sodus, where her funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 West Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Good morning everyone! Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 7/28/20, Wayne County Public Health can...
RRH Mobile Mammograms in Ontario, July 29
The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday...
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program...
Prokop, Timothy J.
PALMYRA: died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 81. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11am...
Haak, Alma R. (Van Hall)
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Alma died on July 28, 2020 at age 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Haak; son, Donald...