Carter, Stanley "Honda"

WILLIAMSON: Stanley Carter, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Stanley was born on Sunday, June 18, 1939, in Battasea Trelawny, Jamaica, to the late Abrey and Esmena (Robinson) Carter. Known for his kindness and strong work ethic, Stanley found joy both in his work and on the dance floor. A talented dancer, he considered the dance floor his true muse.

Stanley will be remembered by his wife, Virginia Carter; his two daughters, Jessica Carter and Levan Carter both of Port St. Lucie, FL; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends the Supersads.

Please join the family in honoring Stanley’s life at a celebration of life service on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, 4025 West Main Street, Williamson, NY 14589. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.

In memory of Stanley, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice.

