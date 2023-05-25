Powered by Dark Sky
May 25th 2023, Thursday
Cartwright, Lori A. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2023

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on May 23, 2023 at age 50.

Predeceased by her mother: Susan Cartwright; sister: Sarah Bentivegna

Survived by father: Donald Cartwright; significant other: Arthur Kindred; sons: Tyler (Courtney) Cartwright and Troy (Rachael Niles) Quigley; step son: K-Shawn Kindred; grandchildren: Treyshawn, Lilliana, Amiyah, Eros, Kinsley; sister: Kristine Caraballo; brother: B.J. (Brandi) Burgos; cousin: Casey Ortiz; many loving extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) June 1, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations in loving memory of Lori can be made to: Rochester Regional Health Foundations c/o Lipson Cancer Institute: 330 Monroe Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester NY 14607.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

