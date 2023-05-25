Cartwright, Lori A. 

WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on May 23, 2023 at age 50. Predeceased by her mother: Susan Cartwright; sister: Sarah Bentivegna Survived by father: Donald Cartwright; significant other: Arthur Kindred; sons: Tyler (Courtney) Cartwright and Troy (Rachael Niles) Quigley; step son: K-Shawn Kindred; grandchildren: Treyshawn, Lilliana, Amiyah, Eros, Kinsley; […]
WOLCOTT: Today we share the passing of Nathalina Powell who found peace on April 13, 2023. She left this world comforted by her loving son at her side in the home she shared with her husband since 1946. You leave behind your sons, Barry, and Terry, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a world of those that […]