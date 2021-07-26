Powered by Dark Sky
July 27th 2021, Tuesday
Case, Michael J.

by WayneTimes.com
July 26, 2021

SODUS/NEWARK: Michael J. Case, 55, died on Friday, July 23, 2021 in a motor vehicle accident.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court in Newark.  Burial will be in the Brick Church Rural Cemetery in Sodus, New York. Mr. Case was born on March 26, 1966 the son of the late James and Florence Manor Case Sr. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1984. For 25 years, Mike worked at Parker-Hannifin in Lyons until the facility was shut down. He then worked at Garlock in Palmyra. When he wasn’t working Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, especially walks with his grandchildren. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pass-times which he shared with his son and brother. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Tammy; two children Kayla (Kyle) Pagliuso and Ryan Case. Two cherished grandchildren Mason and Myla; three brothers James (Nancy), Christopher (Vicki), and Charles (Amy) Case; mother-in-law Eleanor Hood; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents James and Florence; a brother William; father-in-law Thomas Hoodwww.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

