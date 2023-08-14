Casillo, Gerald  R. 

NEWARK: Gerald R. Casillo, age 63, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.
Gerald was born in Lancaster, New York on Dec. 15, 1959. He was a graduate of Marion High School. After High School, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. For many years, he worked as a contractor.
Mr. Casillo is survived by his wife Marie Casillo; four children Gerald (Sonia Casillo) , Desire (Jesse) Cruz, Heather (Ankith) Kodlamogaru, Ryan Casillo; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his father Gerald Casillo; eleven brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by a sister.
Ontario: Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Kay Herrmann née Bowles, passed away on August 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kay was the first baby born in Steuben County in 1933, to Margaret and Ken Bowles. She was predeceased by her loving husband and companion of almost 60 years, Roy E.W. Herrmann Jr., […]