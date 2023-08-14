Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 14th 2023, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Casillo, Gerald  R. 

by WayneTimes.com
August 14, 2023

NEWARK: Gerald R. Casillo, age 63,  passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. 

Gerald was born in Lancaster, New York on Dec. 15, 1959.  He was a graduate of Marion High School.  After High School, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard.  For many years, he worked as a contractor.

Mr. Casillo is survived by his wife Marie Casillo; four children Gerald (Sonia Casillo) , Desire (Jesse) Cruz, Heather (Ankith) Kodlamogaru, Ryan Casillo; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his father Gerald Casillo; eleven brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by a sister.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Casillo, Gerald  R. 

NEWARK: Gerald R. Casillo, age 63,  passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.  Gerald was born in Lancaster, New York on Dec. 15, […]

Read More
Herrmann, Mary Catherine“Kay”

Ontario: Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Kay Herrmann née Bowles, passed away on August 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kay was the first baby born in Steuben County in 1933, to Margaret and Ken Bowles. She was predeceased by her loving husband and companion of almost 60 years, Roy E.W. Herrmann Jr., […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square