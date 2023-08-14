Casillo, Gerald  R. 

NEWARK: Gerald R. Casillo, age 63, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.

Gerald was born in Lancaster, New York on Dec. 15, 1959. He was a graduate of Marion High School. After High School, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. For many years, he worked as a contractor.

Mr. Casillo is survived by his wife Marie Casillo; four children Gerald (Sonia Casillo) , Desire (Jesse) Cruz, Heather (Ankith) Kodlamogaru, Ryan Casillo; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his father Gerald Casillo; eleven brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by a sister.

