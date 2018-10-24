Casillo, Marie L. (Crane) 

MARION: Age 78, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Marie was born July 4, 1940 in Richmond, NY, a daughter to late George and Dorothy Rice Hutchinson. She retired from Garlock Co. in Palmyra. Predeceased by her son, Lloyd E. Markel, Jr., grandson, Randy Markel, 3 siblings, Cora Davis, Frank Lang and Chuck Hutchinson. Survived by her husband, Gerald; 4 children, Tammy Egbert, Sandy Ayers, Scott Markel and Tiffany Markel; 3 grandchildren, Cristy Egbert, Jamie Liberty and Danielle Pacer; several great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Edward Hutchinson, sister, Pat Parlett; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends may call Saturday (Oct. 27) from 2 to 4:30 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 4:30 pm. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made to Lifetime Care, 3111 Winton Rd. South, Rochester, NY 14623 in Marie’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com