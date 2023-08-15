Cassavino, Madeline I.

LYONS: Madeline I. Cassavino, 93, went into God’s loving arms on Friday (August 11th).

No calling hours will be held.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish at St. Michael Church, Corner of Phelps & Holley Sts., Lyons, NY. Burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Madeline’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 200 Douglas Dr. Waterloo, NY 13165.

Madeline was born January 27th, 1930 in Rexville, NY. She was the daughter of the late Earl & Marie (Welch) Flint, of Jasper, NY. Madeline married Dr. Thomas Cassavino on August 28th, 1976. Madeline is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; her loving children, Robert (Beth) Mayo, Roxanne Mayo, Audrey (Joseph) Lando, Diane (Joseph) Tavano and Pamela (Peter) Salerno; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl, Elijah (Red), Jeanette, Sharon, Duane and Marlene; and many adoring family members.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents, Earl & Marie Flint; her beloved daughter, Yvonne Bailey; siblings, Bessie, Arnold, Dale and Ronald; and many other family members.

Madeline was a very strong, hardworking, loving woman. She was loved by all who met her. Her laugh, smile, heart and beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all.