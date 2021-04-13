Casselman Sr., Merlyn “Merle”

NEWARK: Merlyn Casselman Sr., 82, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 1-3 PM on Sunday (Apr. 18th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required. Funeral services will be held on Monday, (Apr. 19th) at 3 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials in his name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Mr. Casselman was born in Potsdam, NY on July 1, 1938 the son of the late Frank and Rose Sovay Casselman. He earned his Associate’s Degree from CCFL. He studied and was ordained at Practical Bible School in Johnson City now known as Davis College. He volunteered with the Newark Ambulance as a medic in the 1970s and the Newark Auxiliary Police. He was a letter carrier for the Newark Post Office for many years. Outside of his family, the most important role for Merle was being a minister and his personal relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ. He had a big heart and helping people was something he did daily. He not only loved sharing the word of God with people but living it in his daily life.

Merle is survived by his wife of 23 years Yolonda Vane Casselman; his children Kevin (Mary) Casselman, Merlyn Casselman Jr., Valeree (Karl) DeMay, Kathleen (Doug) Hathaway, Joshua Casselman, Andrew Casselman and Michael (Sheila) Casselman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several foster children; a sister Stella Ward. He was predeceased by his parents and nine siblings.

