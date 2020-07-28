Castellano, Jr., Thomas  J. 

CLYDE: Thomas J. Castellano, Jr. of 265 Glasgow St., Clyde passed away peacefully Monday(July 27th) at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center(Rochester). Calling hours will be held Thursday(July30th) from 9:30 am -11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church(Clyde) with funeral Mass and Christian burial to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626. Tom was born on May 15, 1937 in Clyde, NY to the late Thomas and Delia (Fellela) Castellano, Sr. After graduating from Clyde High School in 1955 Tom went on to study history at Xavier College in Cincinnati and then LeMoyne College in Syracuse. After graduating he returned to his high school alma mater to begin his 20 year love for teaching American History. In the late 1970s he advanced his career receiving a Masters Degree in Administration from Syracuse University. He was the Principal of Clyde -Savannah Central School from 1981-1989. Upon retiring he set forth on another career journey. Moving from his home town to Pittsburgh, he joined the team at Lee Canter and Associates traveling the country presenting work shops to educators on techniques in assertive discipline. His travels led him to 48 of the 50 states and 2 territories. In the mid 2000s he retired once again returning to his hometown to be near his family. Retirement was to elude him once more as he was asked to fill in as interim Principal at the Clyde -Savannah Elementary School. He graciously accepted, and remained in that role for many years. During his teaching career he was a beloved assistant football coach, as well as the summer’s driver’s education instructor. Tom was an important figure in his community.He was an active member of St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church; he was a lector and past member of the Pastoral Council. He was an active member of community’s SPAN organization. His love for reading and its importance for young minds, led him to to initiate the Bright Red Book reading program. He made a positive impact on all of those he met. Tom is survived by his wife of 26 years Suzi(Good) Castellano; daughters Terry(Terry) Yonker of Marion, and MaryBeth(Darrell) Marriott of Clyde; stepsons Chris Naujoks of Ohio and Ethan(Leah) Kallberg of Vermont; brother Tony (Doris) Castellano; sisters Phyllis( Donnie) Riviello and Diane(Jim) Darnell; mother in-law Barbara Wade; many grandchildren, great -grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Lifetime Care Home Hospice team (Wayne County), the staff at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center( Rochester) and the private aides who cared for him at home.