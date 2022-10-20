Castiglione, Paul D. 

NEWARK: Paul D. Castiglione, 59, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Newark.

Services will be private.

Paul was born in Erie, Pa., on October 10, 1963 the son of the Paul and Roberta Liska. He was a graduate of Sodus High School Class of 1983. Paul was a truck driver for Wright Distributing. He loved to fish and used to do it as often as he could. You could often find him watching and following NASCAR.

Mr. Castiglione is survived by two daughters Tara Smith and Melinda (Bryan) Roten; three grandchildren Isaac Stabell, Curtis Stabell and Aristotle Maines; his mother Roberta Hulse; two sisters Kim (Bob) Cowan, Jody (Bill) Warner; two brothers Scott (Heather Nichols) Castiglione and John Castiglione. He was predeceased by his father Paul Liska.

