March 1st 2022, Tuesday
Castle, Cheryl A.  (Horton)

March 1, 2022

SODUS: Age 70, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2022, at home. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harlan Horton; sisters, Marylou Cheetham, Ethel Campanelli and Bonnie Bertou. She is survived by her children, John Castle, Thomas (Deena Boyer) Castle Jr. and Joni Gaziano; brother, Thomas E. Horton Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan (Kyle) Reese, Dustin Castle, Chelsea Castle, Becca (Fred) Lewis, Mara (Sean) Muffly, Joseph Gaziano and Desiree Gaziano; great grandchildren, Isaac Castle, Madelyn Lewis, Brynlee Muffly and Connor Muffly; several nieces, nephews and a host of other extended relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am – 1:00pm, Sunday, March 6th, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Puddle Jumpers, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

