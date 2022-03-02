Castle, Cheryl A.  (Horton)

SODUS: Age 70, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2022, at home. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harlan Horton; sisters, Marylou Cheetham, Ethel Campanelli and Bonnie Bertou. She is survived by her children, John Castle, Thomas (Deena Boyer) Castle Jr. and Joni Gaziano; brother, Thomas E. Horton Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan (Kyle) Reese, Dustin Castle, Chelsea Castle, Becca (Fred) Lewis, Mara (Sean) Muffly, Joseph Gaziano and Desiree Gaziano; great grandchildren, Isaac Castle, Madelyn Lewis, Brynlee Muffly and Connor Muffly; several nieces, nephews and a host of other extended relatives and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am – 1:00pm, Sunday, March 6th, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Puddle Jumpers, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
PULTNEYVILLE: Jane Sessions Kiernan, retired professor of nursing and an international health care volunteer, died at her home in Pultneyville, NY on February 5, unexpectedly and tragically of hypothermia. She was 78. Jane grew up and was educated in Newark, NY; received her bachelor’s degree (with a specialty in pediatric nursing) from the University of […]