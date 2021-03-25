Castle, Frances Louise (Dominguez)

WOLCOTT: Age 78, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Niagara Falls, NY September 2, 1942 the daughter of the late Francisco Lino Dominguez III and Rosalie Louise (Van Emden) Dominguez. She graduated in 1960 from LaSalle High School, Niagara Falls.

Frances was a woman of many interests. Known to be an avid reader with a penchant for learning, she enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She liked “roughing it” at the family’s camp in the Adirondacks as well as traveling and sight-seeing. All the while on the lookout for the unique antiquities she collected which adorn her home in Wolcott. She spent a great deal of time tending to her plants, indoors and out. Always one to appreciate the beauty of nature, she especially loved the birds outside her kitchen window and her trips to watch the whales. She was a practicing member of the Fulton congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. But… above all else… she cherished and loved her family!

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 33 years, Larry Castle (1994); her daughter, Amber Castle (2014); and her sister Karen (Dominguez) Schoepflin (2001).

She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Craig) Cuvelier and Amy Castle; sons, Andrew Castle, Allen Castle, Adam Castle, Aaron (Kerri) Castle; and her brother Bill Dominguez and her sister Irene Dominguez Maguire. She also leaves behind 6 grandsons: Travis Cuvelier, Kyle Cuvelier, Larry Castle, Ashton Castle, Jesse Castle, and Wyatt Castle, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

For those wishing to make donations in Frances’ name, they may do so to a charity of their choice. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com