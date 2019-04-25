Castle, Freda A.

(June 28, 1944 – April 23, 2019) SODUS: Passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 74 years of age. She was a lifetime Nurse and caregiver from Lowville to Newark Wayne ER and finally Canandaigua VA Hospital. She cared for others after retirement. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years Albert Fred Castle, her parents Dayton and Gladys Gibbs of Turin, NY and her siblings Georgia, Clarence and Charlie. Freda is survived by her children, Frederick J. (Linda) Castle, Denise M. Keyes, and Thomas R. (Beth) Castle; grandchildren Jered Castle, Shawn and Maggie Keyes, Spencer, Abigail and Lilyanne Castle; siblings Hilton Gibbs, Dayton Gibbs, Vineta (Jim) Wilton, and Rita (Grant) Delong; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. Freda’s funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery at 4:00pm on Monday, April 29th.