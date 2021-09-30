Castle Sr., Thomas O.

SODUS: Age 75, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Tom is predeceased by his brother, Fred Castle and his wife, Freda; parents, Albert and Ruth Castle; brother-in-law, Harlan (Robin) Horton; and sister-in-law, Marylou Cheetham. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cheryl; sons, Thomas Jr (Deena Boyer), John; daughter, Joni Gaziano; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Sally) Castle, Jim (Tracy) Castle, Bob (Linda) Castle, Frank Castle, Linda (Doug) DuBois, Bonnie (Robert) Raplee, Richard (Karen) Castle; brother-in-laws, Tom Horton and Steve Horton; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 4pm – 6pm, Monday, October 11, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Puddle Jumpers, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.