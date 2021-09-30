Castle Sr., Thomas O.

SODUS: Age 75, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Tom is predeceased by his brother, Fred Castle and his wife, Freda; parents, Albert and Ruth Castle; brother-in-law, Harlan (Robin) Horton; and sister-in-law, Marylou Cheetham. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cheryl; sons, Thomas Jr (Deena Boyer), John; daughter, Joni Gaziano; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Sally) Castle, Jim (Tracy) Castle, Bob (Linda) Castle, Frank Castle, Linda (Doug) DuBois, Bonnie (Robert) Raplee, Richard (Karen) Castle; brother-in-laws, Tom Horton and Steve Horton; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call 4pm – 6pm, Monday, October 11, 2021 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551; where a service will start promptly at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department, Puddle Jumpers, 5521 Main St, Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
ONTARIO: Christine passed away on September 26, 2021 at age 78. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Butler. Christine is survived by her children, Deborah (Greg Andrews) Hauser Kloss, David (Patty) Hauser, Patricia (Greg) Read, James (Diane) Butler, and George (Eve) Butler; grandchildren, Matthew Read, Aubrie, Brandon, Liz, and Tim Butler, Ashley LaValle, […]
MACEDON: Elaine passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Mangiamele. Elaine is survived by her children, Gina Rae Mangiamele (Rodney) Scheer, Kent James (Dina) Mangiamele, and Tracey Elaine Mangiamele (James) Castle; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Clemons Gray; brother, Eugene (Linda) Clemons; several nieces […]