Castor, Doris Strong 

VERO BEACH, FL: Age 99, born March 27, 1919 passed on peacefully to the next life on Thursday, September 20, 2018 in Vero Beach, Florida. Predeceased by her husband Charles G. Castor in 2013. She is survived by her son, John Castor and daughter, Laura Baker; 4 grandchildren, Amy Ruiz, Laura Engle, Amara Kimberly and Andrew Baker; and 2 great-grandchildren, Alessandra and Joaquin. Doris was a Golden Eaglet Girl Scout and graduate of Mynderse Acadamy in Seneca Falls, where she received the Kiwanis Award for “Leadership, Scholarship and Citizenship”, as well as a NYS Regents Scholarship. At Cornell she was elected to Omicicron Nu Honorary Home Economics Society and President of The Home Economics students. She married Charles G. Castor on December 21, 1942 when he was home on leave from the Army. She was Head of the Home Economics Department of Ogontz Junior College in Abington, PA. After the children were grown she accepted a position as Home Economist and later County Coordinator of the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Service. In 1978 she received a National Distinguished Service Award at Omaha, Nebraska from the National Assoc. of Home Economists. Doris and Charles retired in Palm Bay Florida and later moved to Indian River Estates in Vero Beach. Doris was an active member of the United Methodist Church serving in several offices of the UMC in North Rose, including United Methodist Women, Church School Teacher and Youth Fellowship leader. She enjoyed the skills of cooking, sewing, upholstering, caning chairs and painting. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, (Oct. 13) 2 pm at North Rose United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery. Contributions may be made to North Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 369, North Rose, NY 14516 in Doris’ memory. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com