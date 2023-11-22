Catalano, Rosemary

ONTARIO: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosemary "Basch"Catalano of Ontario, NY. Rosemary passed away peacefully at the age of

91 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in DeLand, FL. She was born October 16,1932. She married Patsy Catalano in May 1951, and they made their home in Ontario, NY. They had seven children, which Rosemary raised as a stay-at-home mom. She was known for her kindness, strong will, and joyful heart. She loved her family, reading, playing cards and puzzles.

Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, Patsy, her parents Peter and Catherine "Lochner" Basch; her brothers, Peter, David, Jim; sister Jeanie; daughter-in-law Debbie, and great-grandson Leo. Rosemary is survived by her loving children: Charlie (Bonnie), Sam (Sue), Al (Linda Dudley), Buck (Carol), Pete (Laura), Cathy Reissner, and David (Amy). Furthermore, she is survived by 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; her brother, John (Joyce) Basch; sisters-in-law, Anna Basch, Mary Catalano, and Coleen Catalano; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

A celebration of Rosemary’s life is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend 2024 in Ontario, NY.

Memorials in Rosemary's memory may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Rd, Ontario, NY 14519, or your favorite charity.