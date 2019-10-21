Obituaries
Catchman, Phyllis
PALMYRA/LYONS: Catchman, Phyllis Marie -10/19/2019; Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her Savior. Phyllis was born, June 20, 1940 in Bradford County, Pa. She was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School. Phyllis was preceded by her parents; her husband Vernon “Butch”; granddaughter Lesley and her brother Floyd. Phyllis is survived by her husband Harry Bailey; sister Gayle (Bill) McGory; children Bob (Kammy), Bill (Donna) and Kathy (Rick); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Service to be held at the Fellowship of Faith Church, 1939 Stokes Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 on Saturday, October 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Faith Church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Lyons Farmers Market to host Indoor Market in November
The Lyons Farmers Market is holding an “after season” market to extend the availability of fresh produce into the holiday...
Hamelinck named interim Assistant Principal at NMS
The Newark Middle School’s Assistant Principal vacancy, created by John Ginter’s recent departure to become the new Principal of Lincoln...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 17 Palmyra-Macedon 6, Penn Yan 0 Wednesday, October 16 Gananda 3, Marion...
Recent Obituaries
Fulton, Richard “Dick”
WILLIAMSON: After a good, fulfilling 92 years, Richard (Dick) Fulton was granted his wish on October 18th when he got...
Catchman, Phyllis
PALMYRA/LYONS: Catchman, Phyllis Marie -10/19/2019; Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her...
Osborn, Joseph D.
FARMINGTON, CT/NEWARK, NY: Joseph Daniel Osborn, 35 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Family will greet friends at...