PALMYRA/LYONS: Catchman, Phyllis Marie -10/19/2019; Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her Savior. Phyllis was born, June 20, 1940 in Bradford County, Pa. She was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School. Phyllis was preceded by her parents; her husband Vernon “Butch”; granddaughter Lesley and her brother Floyd. Phyllis is survived by her husband Harry Bailey; sister Gayle (Bill) McGory; children Bob (Kammy), Bill (Donna) and Kathy (Rick); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Service to be held at the Fellowship of Faith Church, 1939 Stokes Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 on Saturday, October 26 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Faith Church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com