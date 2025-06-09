Catchpole, Stephen E.

SODUS: Stephen Catchpole, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Stephen was born on May 15, 1965 in Sodus, the youngest son of Charles E. and Esther V. (Bohrer) Catchpole Sr.

He enjoyed many activities while growing up with many friends in Sodus Point. He possessed an outstanding recall for historical sports moments. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the LA Lakers.

Steve attended Sodus Central School. In his teen years, he played basketball often. He perfected his jump shot from hours of play on the family driveway and many evenings at the Sodus Point Community Center.

Though his time working was short, he held several manufacturing line positions.

Like many who grew up in Sodus Point, he fished the shores and docks, boated and swam in the waters of Sodus Bay and participated in games played in the neighborhood yards, local woods, and Sodus Point ballfields.

He is survived by his father Charles Sr., brothers Charles Jr (April), William, and David Catchpole; nieces Haelee and Carly Catchpole, Jamie ( Dave ) Kuyt, and nephew Ryan ( Amber) Catchpole; a great niece Riley Kuyt; many cousins, aunts, and an uncle all spread throughout the US and Canada.

In addition to his mother, Stephen is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Virginia Bohrer, and his paternal grandparents, Victor and Kathryn Catchpole.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held in the Rose Cemetery, Rose NY, on Saturday, July 12th, commencing at 10 a.m.

A gathering for fellowship, shared memories, and levity will immediately follow this service. (The location and time will be announced)

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road., Lyons, NY 14489, waynehumane.org