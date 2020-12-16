Powered by Dark Sky
December 17th 2020, Thursday
Catholdi, Patricia

by WayneTimes.com
December 16, 2020

LYONS: Patricia Catholdi, 85, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in the comfort of her two sons. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. Memorials in her name may be made to the Lyons Ambulance, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489. Mrs. Catholdi was born in Lyons, NY on October 30, 1935 the daughter of the late Emerson and Helena Lee Loveless.  She was born and raised in the hamlet of Lock Berlin and always cherished those memories. She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in Lyons.  Patricia is survived by two sons Christopher Catholdi of Waterloo and David (Suzanne) Catholdi of Victor; six grandchildren Corey, Alyssa, Caitlin, Samantha, Megan and Chase.  She was predeceased by her husband of Samuel in 2015; an infant daughter Margaret; siblings Duane, Richard and Barbara Loveless (Lane). www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

