Cathy, Gregory M.

WOLCOTT/FAIRPORT: Age 42, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 20, 2018. Gregory was born April 13, 1976 in Rochester, a son to Marvin and Kathleen Kieliszak Cathy. He was a veteran of the Marines and was employed by the US Post Office in Fairport. He is survived by his parents; son, Sam Ward and his mother, Lee Ward; sister, Michelle (Andrew) Jason: 2 nephews, Cain Jason and Sihlus Jason; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Family and friends may call Saturday (Oct. 27) from 11 am to 2 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 2 pm. keysorfuneralhomes.com