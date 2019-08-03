Cathy, Marvin William

WOLCOTT: Marvin William Cathy, a longtime resident of Wolcott, New York, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was 75 years old. Marv was born on September 1, 1943, in Syracuse, New York, youngest of 10 children to the parents of Ernest and Irene Cathy. Marv, along with his wife Kathleen, owned and operated Park View Lanes in Wolcott, New York, since 1993. He was an avid bowler, bowling a 300 and several 299s. He enjoyed golfing with his family and friends. Marv served his country in the United States Navy and was a Viet Nam Veteran. Marv was a devoted Boston Red Sox fan. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory in 2018; his parents, Ernest and Irene Cathy; brothers, Leonard, Donald and Thomas Cathy; sisters, Jeanette Cathy and Joan Neal; niece, Sandra Beitz; and nephew, Robert Cathy. Marv is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen; daughter, Michelle (Andrew) Jason; three grandsons, Cain and Sihlus Jason and Sam Ward. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard and Arthur (Justina) Cathy and sisters, Gertrude (Larry Beitz) and Shirley (Don) Shipley, many nephews and nieces and other family members, as well as many friends. Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, where a service will follow at noon. keysorfuneralhomes.com