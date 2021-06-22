Catteau, Jr., Robert E. “Bob”

ONTARIO: Passed away suddenly on June 16, 2021. He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Leeland and Peggy Catteau; daughter and son-in-law Kellie and Garth Perce; 5 grandchildren, several cousins, extended family and friends.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Ontario Fire Company. He was an avid mechanic at C&D automotive where he was employed over the last thirty years. In addition, Bob enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and working at Spencer Speedway.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4-8PM at the Ontario Fire Company, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519. Service and interment will be private. We are thankful for all the EMS and hospital staff for their efforts. Therefore we are asking that donations be directed to Wayne County ALS, 7376 Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489, or the Ontario Fire Company, 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.